Patricia Reid was born February 4, 1954, in Vicksburg, MS, where she lived most of her life. She died peacefully in her sleep on August 15, 2022, in Columbia, SC.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Christopher and Katie Reid of Columbia, SC and their kids Caleb (12) and Safi (5), her daughter and son-in-law Erica Reid Gerdes and Fuzzy Gerdes of Chicago, IL, and her sister Linda Antoine of Vicksburg, MS. Tricia was preceded in death by her husband David in 2007 and her parents George and Juanita Bane.

Tricia loved her family, friends, classic rock, Jason Momoa, and all animals–especially cats. Called Mama Reid by many, she and David provided a safe space in their home for many friends of Christopher and Erica in Vicksburg in the 80s and 90s. They were especially known for their New Years bonfires and for taking their kids to see live music.

During the last week of her life, Tricia made many new friends and ate many delicious meals. She was excited for the future.

Christopher and Erica take comfort in the fact that their parents are now reunited with each other and are likely making each other laugh, which was their favorite activity in life.

A memorial will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in Tricia’s memory to the following organizations:

Humane Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

https://humanesc.org/

National Organization for Tardive Dyskinesia

https://tdhelp.org/

NAMI: National Alliance on Mental Illness

https://nami.org/Home