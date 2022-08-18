Vicksburg Police Reports: Multiple vehicles burglarized from Monday to Wednesday

The Vicksburg Police department received several reports of vehicle-related thefts between Monday and Wednesday.

Catalytic converter stolen from Jeep on Mattingly Street

Officers responded to an address on Mattingly Street in reference to a theft of vehicle parts on Monday at 7:45 a.m.

The victim stated that someone cut the catalytic converter off a 1996 Jeep Cherokee. The case is currently under investigation.

Handgun stolen from vehicle on Adams Street

Officers took a report in reference to an auto burglary that occurred in the 600 block of Adams Street on Monday at 2:47 p.m.

According to the victim, someone entered a 2017 KIA Forte and stole a Taurus .40 caliber handgun. The case is currently under investigation.

$60 stolen from Jeep on Washington Street

Officers responded to an address in the 3100 block of Washington Street in reference to an auto burglary on Wednesday at 7:20 a.m.

The victim stated someone entered a 2006 Jeep Commander and removed $60 in cash. The owner was not sure whether or not the vehicle was locked. The case is currently under investigation.

Keys and handgun stolen from pickup at Ameristar

Officers were dispatched to Ameristar Casino at 4116 Washington St. in reference to a theft from a vehicle on Wednesday at 2:26 p.m.

The victim reported that someone had entered a 2017 Ford F150 and stole the vehicle keys, a set of house keys and a handgun of unknown make and model. The case is currently under investigation.

Catalytic converter stolen off Buick on Willow Drive

Officers were dispatched to an address on Willow Drive in reference to a theft from a vehicle on Wednesday at 7:01 p.m.

The complainant reported someone cut the catalytic converter off a Buick Century. The case is currently under investigation.