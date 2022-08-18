Warren County Land Records August 8 to August 15

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period August 8 to August 15.

Warranty Deeds

*Donald W. Rowland Sr., Stephanie Renee Rowland, Rodger A. Rowland and Shane Russell Rowland to Michael Patrick Border, Part of Lot 13 and Part of Lot 14, Highlands.

*Billy J. Collins and Shirley A. Collins to Timothy Hill and Amanda Hill, Part of Section 40, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Ross Aaron Crane, Trustee, and RAC Trust to Thomas Patrick Vinzant, Part of Section 30, Township 15 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 31, Township 15 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 32, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

*Aaron L. Curry to William Paul Lynn and Stephanie Lynn, Part of Section 20, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Davenport and Max Davenport to Willie H. Thomas Jr., Block 4, South ½ of Lot 1, National Park Addition.

*Richard William Davidson Jr. to Richard Woods, Part of Southwest ¼ of Section 3, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Monica Taylor Shorter and L’Tannya Taylor Young to Delta Hills Land Company LLC, Part of Lot 68, Cathel.

*Daniel Ray Dudley, Charles Fredrick Dudley, Thomas Lee Dudley Jr., Cynthia Dudley Spruill, Susan Dianne Dudley Schmidt, Charles Lehan Dudley, Jean Dudley Hill, Denise Turney Harris and Robert Watson Harris Jr. to Fredrick William and Fredrick William Jr., Lot 10, Woodland Hills.

*Myra Simon to Zakaria Monette Floyd, Part of Section 23, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Debra Ann Newcomb, Executrix, John Joseph Franco Jr., Estate and Martha Ann France to Maclaim Christopher Orr, Part of Section 8, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*LBB Properties LLC to Donna Greer, Part of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Roger Holdiness and Marie Holdiness to Zachary Connor Holdiness, Part of Section 6, Township 13 North, Range 3 East.

*Joan Douglas Jones to Sundance Capital Investment LLC, Part of Section 24 Choctaw District, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Laura T. Kaufman to Samuel W. Massey, Trustee, Lynn Noel Massey, Trustee and Samuel and Lynn Massey Revocable Trust, Part of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

*Makestar Capital Inc to Warren County Mississippi, Part of Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Pamela McCullum and Jeremy McCullum to Dorothy Meeks, Part of Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Brian Murphy to George F. Stubblefield, Block 8, Lot 9, National Park Addition.

*Angelia E. Rader and Sylvester Walker to Ruby G. Williams and Bobby B. Williams, Part of Section 25, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Rhett Verhine Builders LLC to Preston Larry Walker IV and Brittany R. Walker, Part of Lot 39, Mill Creek Subdivision; Part of Lot 40, Mill Creek Subdivision.

Deeds of Trust

*B M V Inc to BankPlus, Part of Section 4, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Malcolm J. Carson and Rose M. Carson to BancorpSouth Bank, Block 15, Part of Lot 86, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Brett Alan Hayes and Brenda Kay Hayes to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 14, Crestwood Subdivision.

*James Leo Thurman Jr. and Brenda H. Thurman to BankPlus, Part of Section 35, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*James L. Thurman III and Stacy D. Thurman to BankPlus Loan Operations, Part of Section 35, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Patrick Michael Border to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Lot 13 and Part of Lot 14, Highlands.

*Russ Builders LLC to Commercial Bank, Lot 10, Ash Meadows Subdivision.

*Timothy Hill and Amanda Hill to Copiah Bank, Part of Section 40, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Gregory D. Esters Sr. and Eaesalyn H. Esters to Rocket Mortgage, Lot 18, Wicland Place No. 1.

*Carolyn Ann Estes to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 41, Enchanted Hills No. 3.

*Kristen Wright Hollowell and James T. Wright to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Lot 62, Warrenton Heights.

*Larry P. Walker IV and Brittney R. Walker to Fidelity Bank, Part of Lot 39 and 40, Mill Creek Subdivision.

*Kennith L. Watts Sr. and Tammy Watts to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 19, Warrenton Heights No. 2. Part G.

*Edward J. Warwick to Joseph V. Laveccia Irrevocable Trust, Part of Section 11, Township 14 North, Range 3 East; Lot 11, Acadia Hills.

*Cassandra B. Lewis and Garry Lewis Jr. to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 31, Forrest Cove Part 2.

*Ruby G. Williams and Bobby B. Williams to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Part of Section 25, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Stephanie Annie Lynn and William Paul Lynn to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 20, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Quilly’s Magnolia RV Park LLC to MRV Bank, Part of Section 3, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Brittany Toney Thomason and John A. Thomason IV to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Robert H. Presley to Mutual Credit Union, Block 6, Lots 1, 2 and 3, Katieville.

*Maclain C. Orr to Renasant Bank, Part of Section 8, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Willie H. Thomas Jr. to RiverHills Bank, Block 4, South ½ of Lot 1, National Park Addition.

*Thomas Patrick Vinzant to Southern AGCredit ACA, Part of Section 30, Township 15 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 31, Township 15 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 32, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

*George G. Stubblefield to Trustmark National Bank, Block 8, Lot 9, National Park Addition.

Marriage Licenses

*Sam Douglas Chase, 65, Mississippi, to Lisa Machelle Oliver, 45, Mississippi.

*Michael Arthur Gleb, 44, Indiana, to Natalie Dawn Monk, 33, Virginia.

*Johann Johnell Ceasar, 48, Mississippi, to Zita Lachelle Funches, 45, Chicago.

*Domonique Symone Nance, 29, Indiana, to Tafili Thyrea Carter, 29, Mississippi.