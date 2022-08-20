Tallulah Academy runs wild over Briarfield in season opener

Tallulah Academy and Briarfield Academy played a football game Friday night, but it wasn’t much of a contest.

Wyatt Bedgood rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns, Brayson Morson added two more rushing touchdowns, and Tallulah Academy opened its season with a 44-12 rout of one of its biggest rivals.

Tallulah led 36-0 in the third quarter before Briarfield finally got on the board with a pair of late touchdowns.

Bedgood scored on runs of 53 and 59 yards in the first half, and added a 30-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. He accumulated his 171 yards on only six carries, and also had six tackles on defense.

Morson finished with 68 yards on four carries, including touchdowns of 56 and 4 yards. He had three tackles for loss and two sacks on defense.

Senior quarterback Dee Morgan added 54 rushing yards and a touchdown, and was 5 of 9 passing for 54 yards.

Tallulah Academy snapped a four-game losing streak against its Northeast Louisiana rival that included two playoff losses. The Trojans will play Friday, Aug. 26, at Franklin Academy at 7 p.m.

Briarfield is home next week against defending MAIS Class 2A champion Prairie View Academy.