Traffic fatality on Highway 3 in Warren County

Published 12:00 pm Saturday, August 20, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on highway 3 near Redwood in Warren County on Saturday at about 8:35 a.m.

The victim was William B Aden Jr., 68 of Vicksburg. Aden was driving his 2017 RAM 1500 southbound on Highway 3 when it left the road and overturned. He received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

