Vicksburg High football player DeCorey Knight had a 46-yard touchdown run in a 22-6 win over Natchez in a preseason scrimmage on Friday.

Vicksburg will begin the regular season on Aug. 26 against Germantown, in the 60th annual Red Carpet Bowl. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. at Warren Central’s Viking Stadium. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the gate, and must be purchased online through the GoFan website.