VCC beats Clear Creek to win the Warren County Cup

Vicksburg Country Club turned a slim lead into a runaway Sunday to keep the Warren County Cup inside the city limits.

The Country Club squad won 10 of 16 individual matches on its home course to beat Clear Creek’s best golfers 19-13 in the two-day tournament.

The Warren County Cup is a two-day, Ryder Cup-style competition featuring the top golfers from the county’s public and private courses. Golfers played rounds of 4-ball and alternate shot on Saturday, and then individual matches on Sunday.

The Country Club team held a 9-7 lead after the first two rounds, then used a dominant performance in the middle of the individual match card to pull away.

Will Keen, Jordan Muirhead, Mike Abendroth, Hartley Sullivan, Austin Golding, John Halpin Caldwell and Don Marcus all won in an eight-match span.

Matt Bell, Todd Boolos and Pierson Waring also won their individual matches.

In a showdown between two of the county’s top golfers, Clear Creek’s Luke Yocum defeated VCC’s Jeff Harpole. Harpole had edged Yocum earlier this month to win the Warren County Open at Clear Creek. Harpole also won his fourth consecutive VCC championship earlier this summer.

Other VCC team members were Richie Cowart, John Robert Ward, Brady Ellis and Charles Waring.