‘3 Women, 3 Paths, 1 True GOD’ to be performed at The Strand Theatre

The Westside Theatre Foundation will host a performance of “3 Women, 3 Paths, 1 True GOD” on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at The Strand Theatre, 717 Clay St. in downtown Vicksburg.

This program presents three of the five women in the lineage of Christ. Women were typically not listed in Hebrew genealogies, only males. However, in the genealogy recorded by Matthew, there is a startling break from form, as five different women are listed: Tamar, Rahab, Ruth, Bathsheba and Mary.

This program tells the story of three of these brave women in the lineage of Jesus Christ: Rahab, a woman with a past to whom God gave a future; Ruth, who gave up everything expecting nothing, and God honored her; and Mary who, in the face of such great responsibility and honor, responded in simple obedience to God’s call.

“This is a fantastic program and we are fortunate to be able to present this to our community,” said Jack Burns, Executive Director of The Westside Theatre Foundation.

“We know everyone will enjoy this program,” Burns continued. “You will leave this performance feeling as if you really know these three women, understanding the sacrifices they made and knowing God’s love for each one of us. To have a program of this caliber is exciting. Invite your friends and family and join us for this performance.”

Wanda Cook is the soloist; Mark Posey serves as the narrator; Robyn Lea portrays three of the women and gives a historical account of the other two women.

The program is about 90 minutes long. All proceeds go to support The Strand Theatre. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at Hwy 61 Coffeehouse, 1101 Washington St. in downtown Vicksburg.

Lea said only 90 tickets are available so those who would like to attend should purchase tickets now.

An early bird, prix fixe dinner will be offered at Cocktails 101, prior to the show. Dinner reservations can be made by calling 601-415-5338.