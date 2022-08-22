Alden MacLean “Bob” Walsh, of Vicksburg, passed away on August 18, 2022, at River Region Hospital after a short illness. He was 83. Bob was born January 7, 1939, in Everett, Massachusetts, to Alden and Deborah Walsh. He graduated from Everett High School in 1958 and joined the US Army shortly after, serving as an MP. He moved to Vicksburg in the early seventies, and was retired from Grand Gulf Nuclear Power Plant. He loved his family and friends, he loved to golf, he loved to joke, he loved his USA Today crossword puzzles, he loved his little place on Biggers Court and he loved the Boston Red Sox.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Brenda.

Bob is survived by his sister, Grace Miles of Nebraska, three nephews, Richard Miles (Janet) of Montana, Bill Miles (Cheryl) and Doug Miles of Nebraska, three nieces, Ellen Christensen of Virginia, Gail Wright (Rick) and Deborah Miles of Nebraska, three grand-nephews, Ben Miles, Tim Sargert and Tyler Sargert of Nebraska, two grand-nieces, Katie Weinstock (Stephen) and Hollie Wiprud (Chris) of Virginia, one great-grand nephew, Aaron Wiprud and very dear friends, Mike and Nancy Biggers of Vicksburg, and their family.

The family wishes to extend their deepest appreciation and thanks to the Mike Biggers family for their love, friendship, support and devotion.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 26 at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Avenue in Vicksburg. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.