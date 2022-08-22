Department of Mental Health to Host Meetup in Vicksburg on Wednesday

The Mississippi Department of Mental Health (DMH), in conjunction with A Clear Path and Warren Yazoo Behavioral Health Services, is hosting a Mental Health Meetup at the Warren County -Vicksburg Public Library, 700 Veto Street, on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The free event will give Mississippians the opportunity to learn more about the mental health resources available in their communities.

The event is meant to raise awareness about mental health resources in the Warren County area. In addition to giving the public the opportunity to interact with community health center representatives from community mental health centers serving two different regions, this event will also shine a spotlight on the importance of peer support services to the recovery process.

Those in attendance will include:

Wendy Bailey – Executive Director, Mississippi Department of Mental Health

Mayor George Flaggs – City of Vicksburg, MS

Sherlene Vince – Executive Director, Southwest Mississippi Mental Health

Don Brown – Deputy Executive Director, Warren Yazoo Behavioral Health

Amelia Myers – Certified Peer Support Specialist

Katherine Parker – Certified Peer Support Specialist

Rachel Foster – Certified Peer Support Specialist

Thomas Carson – Certified Peer Support Specialist

Dr. Sampat Shivangi – Chair, Mississippi Board of Mental Health

A Clear Path serves nine counties in southwest Mississippi: Adams, Amite, Claiborne, Franklin, Lawrence, Jefferson, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. Its mission is to serve the community by enhancing the quality of life and functioning ability of individuals through the provision of the most effective, affordable and accessible mental health services possible, within the resources of the agency. To learn more, visit aclearpath.org



Warren–Yazoo Behavioral Health provides comprehensive mental health, addiction and intellectual/developmental disorders services for Warren and Yazoo counties. Its mission is to provide the highest quality and most cost-effective behavioral health services to individuals and families who need them. To learn more, visit warren-yazoo.org