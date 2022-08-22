Do you qualify for VWSD’s free Adult Diploma program? Registration is open now

Registration is open now for a free online adult high school diploma program through the Vicksburg Warren School District.

Since the April 2021 kick-off of the adult education program for former VWSD students, parents of current VWSD students and VWSD employees, 14 individuals have earned their high school diploma and three have earned career certifications.

“Earning a high school diploma and learning career skills specific to an industry opens doors and can be a life-changing accomplishment,” said VWSD Superintendent Chad Shealy. “We care about our students, both past and present, and continuing this program is the right thing to do for our families and our community.”

This program is ongoing and qualified individuals (former VWSD students, parents of current VWSD students and VWSD employees) who would like to earn their high school diploma or increase their marketability by earning a career certification, are encouraged to register. Participants earn their diploma and/or industry certificates online at their own pace in the comfort of their home or anywhere with wifi access.

Interested individuals can register online at https://forms.gle/ 9Z3oW7Nw12PbBMPe6.

Individuals who have questions or want to know more about VWSD’s Adult Diploma Program, can call 601-749-1888, email adulted@vwsd.org, or visit www.vwsd.org/adulted for more information.