The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

Red Carpet Bowl tickets on sale

Tickets for the 60th annual Red Carpet Bowl are on sale now. The Red Carpet Bowl will use a digital ticketing system, and tickets must be purchased online at gofan.co.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the gate, and are good for both games.

The Red Carpet Bowl is scheduled for Aug. 26 at Warren Central’s Viking Stadium. Vicksburg High will play Germantown at 6 p.m. in the first game of the doubleheader, followed by Warren Central vs. Forest Hill at approximately 8 p.m.

Over the River Run

Registration is now open for the 34th Annual Over the River Run, a 5-mile run and race walk across the Old Mississippi River Bridge. The event is scheduled for Oct. 8 at 8 a.m. and includes a 1-mile children’s fun run.

A postrace party for all runners, walkers and volunteers follows the race in the Ameristar Delta Point parking lot on Washington Street.

The entry fee is $30 for the 5-mile races, $15 for the 1-mile fun run, and a $125 family rate for up to five family members through Sept. 15.

Entry forms and complete details are available at southernculture.org. Entry forms and fees can be dropped off at the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation’s business office; mailed to SCHF, 1302 Adams Street, Vicksburg, MS 39180; or runners and walkers can register online at RaceRoster.com.

Race packet pick-up will be Oct. 7 at the SCHF Auditorium on the corner of Crawford and Cherry Streets from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and also the morning of the race at the race site. The Over the River Run is a fundraiser for the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation.

For more information, call 601-631-2997 or email info@southernculture.org.

Hinds CC baseball showcase

The Hinds Community College baseball program will host the 2022 Hinds Baseball Fall Showcase on Aug. 28 at Joe G. Moss Field on the Raymond Campus.

The showcase will start at noon and run until completion. Check-in/registration begins at 11 a.m. on Aug. 28. The cost is $100 per player, payable by cash or check only. No payment will be accepted until the day of the showcase, but players should pre-register through Hinds’ athletic website and download a waiver form and bring it with them.

Players will need to bring their own equipment, cleats and baseball pants.

For more information, contact Hinds assistant coach Josh Clarke via email josh.clarke@hindscc.edu.