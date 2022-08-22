June Marie Rooks, a Vicksburg native, passed away on August 11, 2022, in Ridgecrest, CA. She was 72. June was born on May 18, 1950, to Fred Rooks and Georgia Washington Rooks.

A noted physicist and research scientist, June was a graduate of Rosa A. Temple High School (1969), Jackson State University (1973) and Southern Illinois University (1978). She started her career with the United States Navy in 1979 at the Naval Air Weapons Station at China Lake, CA retiring in 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Minnette and brother, Frederick.

She is survived by two sisters, Shirley Rooks-Buie of Chicago, IL and Barbara Jean Rooks-Jackson of Jackson, MS and a number of nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at New Rock of Ages MB Church, 2944 Valley Street Vicksburg, MS with Rev. Michael Reed officiating.