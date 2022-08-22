Shots fired at Martha Street, Clay and Second North streets over weekend

Published 10:16 am Monday, August 22, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Vicksburg Police Department was kept busy over the weekend, with reports of two separate shooting incidents.

The first came late Friday night near Martha Street, and resulted in a suspected manhunt that, reportedly, took place in the area of Cherry Street near Carr Central Apartments and the former Treehouse Café before transitioning to the railroad tracks near Holly Street.

The second incident was reported just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Clay and 2nd North streets. Multiple gunshots were reported.

As of Monday morning, the Vicksburg Police Department had not formally released information on either of these incidents.

After repeated attempts, VPD Chief Penny Jones declined to comment, stating via text message, “There is not enough information to give in reference to it. Still have to get statements and more.”

The Vicksburg Post will provide updates on these incidents as information is available.

