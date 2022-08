2022 Mississippi college football schedule

2022 Mississippi weekly schedule

All times TBA unless noted

Week 1

Sept. 1

Mississippi Valley St. at Tarleton, 6 p.m.

Belhaven at Millsaps, 6 p.m.

Sept. 3

Delta St. at Kentucky St., 1 p.m.

Troy at Ole Miss, 3 p.m.

Mississippi College at Albany St., 6 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Alcorn St., 6 p.m.

Liberty at Southern Miss, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Mississippi St., 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 4

Jackson St. vs. Florida A&M, 2 p.m., at Miami

Week 2

Sept. 10

Southern Miss at Miami, 11 a.m.

Keiser at Mississippi College, Noon

Delta St. at McKendree, 1 p.m.

Millsaps at McMurry, 1 p.m.

Mississippi Valley St. at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Tulane, 6 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Ole Miss, 6 p.m.

Jackson St. at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

Southwestern U. at Belhaven, 7 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Week 3

Sept. 17

Grambling at Jackson St., 1 p.m.

Southwestern Assemblies of God at Millsaps, 1 p.m.

North Greenville at Mississippi College, 2 p.m.

Ole Miss at Georgia Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at LSU, 5 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Southern Miss, 6 p.m.

Delta St. at Mississippi Valley St., 6 p.m.

Alcorn St. at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

Open date: Belhaven

Week 4

Sept. 24

Belhaven at Huntingdon College, 1 p.m.

Mississippi Valley St. at Jackson St., 2 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 6 p.m.

Delta St. at West Florida, 6 p.m.

Mississippi College at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Ole Miss

Bowling Green at Mississippi St.

Southern Miss at Tulane

Open date: Millsaps

Week 5

Oct. 1

Belhaven at Methodist University, Noon

Millsaps at Sewanee, 1 p.m.

Mississippi Valley St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Mississippi College at West Georgia, 5 p.m.

Valdosta St. at Delta St., 6 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi St.

Kentucky at Ole Miss

Open date: Southern Miss, Alcorn St., Jackson St.

Week 6

Oct. 8

Delta St. at North Greenville, Noon

North Carolina Wesleyan at Belhaven, Noon

Hendrix College at Millsaps, 1 p.m.

Shorter at Mississippi College, 2 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alabama St., 2 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Mississippi Valley St., 6 p.m.

Southern Miss at Troy, 6 p.m.

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

Arkansas at Mississippi St.

Week 7

Oct. 15

Belhaven at Greensboro College, 11 a.m.

Mississippi Valley St. at Alabama St., 2 p.m.

Mississippi College at Valdosta St., 2 p.m.

Jackson St. at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

Millsaps at Birmingham-Southern, 4 p.m.

West Alabama at Delta St., 6 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Southern Miss, 6 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Southern U., 6 p.m.

Auburn at Ole Miss

Mississippi St. at Kentucky

Week 8

Oct. 22

Southern Virginia at Belhaven, Noon

Rhodes College at Millsaps, 1 p.m.

Campbell at Jackson St., 2 p.m.

Texas Southern at Alcorn St., 2 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi Valley St., 3 p.m.

Southern Miss at Texas St., 4 p.m.

Mississippi College at West Florida, 4 p.m.

Shorter at Delta St., 6 p.m.

Ole Miss at LSU

Mississippi St. at Alabama

Week 9

Oct. 27

Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Miss, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 29

LaGrange College at Belhaven, Noon

Millsaps at Berry College, 1 p.m.

Southern U. at Jackson St., 1 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Grambling, 2 p.m.

Delta St. at Mississippi College, 6 p.m.

Ole Miss at Texas A&M

Open date: Mississippi St., Mississippi Valley St.

Week 10

Nov. 4

Alcorn St. at Grambling, 2 p.m.

Nov. 5

Belhaven at Brevard College, Noon

Trinity (Texas) at Millsaps, Noon

Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley St., 1 p.m.

West Georgia at Delta St., 2 p.m.

Mississippi College at West Alabama, 2 p.m.

Jackson St. at Texas Southern, 6 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi St.

Georgia St. at Southern Miss

Open date: Ole Miss

Week 11

Nov. 12

Maryville College at Belhaven, Noon

Millsaps at Centre College, Noon

West Alabama at Delta St., 2 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Alcorn St., 2 p.m.

Jackson St. vs. Alabama A&M, 4 p.m., at Mobile, Ala.

Mississippi Valley St. at Southern U., 6 p.m.

Ole Miss at Alabama

Georgia at Mississippi St.

Southern Miss at Coastal Carolina

Week 12

Nov. 19

Prairie View at Mississippi Valley St., 1 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 2 p.m.

Ole Miss at Arkansas

East Tennessee St. at Mississippi St.

South Alabama at Southern Miss

Week 13

Nov. 24

Mississippi St. at Ole Miss, 6 p.m.

Nov. 26

Southern Miss at Louisiana-Monroe, 4 p.m.