Betty Ruth Sylvest Mitchell passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022. She was 91. A celebration of life for Ruth will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Poole Ritchie Funeral Home in Bogalusa, LA. Visitation is at 10 a.m. with the service to follow at 11 a.m. Graveside services will follow at Ponemah Cemetery in Bogalusa.