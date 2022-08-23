Bobby Jo McConnell of Vicksburg passed away August 22, 2022, at home. She was 81.

Bobby Jo was born on August 3, 1941, in Yazoo City, MS, to George and Josephine Moses. She graduated from Yazoo City High School and attended Ole Miss where she walked in the parade of beauties. After returning to Yazoo City, she married Robert McConnell with whom she shared three children and a 61-year marriage. In 1968, they settled in Vicksburg where they owned and operated Rivertown Beverages and Rivertown Lincoln-Mercury and Toyota.

Bobby Jo served on the altar guild at St. Paul Catholic Church and on the boards of Vicksburg Catholic Schools and Jacob’s Ladder Learning Center. She was active in Junior Auxiliary, and she loved spending time with her friends at birthday, bridge, and antique clubs.

Bobby Jo was preceded in death by her parents, her two brothers, and her son, Bob.

She is survived by her husband, Robert McConnell; her children, George (Louisa) McConnell and Edy (Brad) Celarec; her granddaughter, Stella McConnell; her sister, GG (Ken) Holmes; and a legion of friends.

The family extends gratitude to our friend and Bobby Jo’s caretaker, Susan Grissom, and to Jeanine Hearn.

Visitation will be held this Friday at 5 to 7 p.m. at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home at 5000 Indiana Avenue. A funeral mass will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church. A private graveside service for family will follow the funeral.

Memorials may be made to Vicksburg-Warren Humane Society, 6600 Highway 61 South, Vicksburg, MS 39180.