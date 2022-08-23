Ricky Louis Eastman passed away on August 15, 2022, at Merit Health River Region at the age of 61.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Louise Eastman-Jackson of Brandon, MS; his loving companion, Betty Webster of Tallulah, LA; son, Roderick L. Montgomery of Vicksburg; his daughters, Erica Webster of Tallulah, Louisiana and Rictoria Webster of Monroe, Louisiana; step-daughter, Janet Webster of Tallulah, Louisiana; step-son, Michael Webster of Fort Worth, TX; two brothers, Michael Eastman of Brandon, MS and Gary Eastman of Vicksburg, MS; one sister, Mary Lisa (Edgar) Moran-Grayer of Brandon, MS; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Reverend Johnny Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 27, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.