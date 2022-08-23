Vicksburg Police Reports: Four arrested for unrelated drug offenses

The Vicksburg Police Department announced Tuesday the arrest of four individuals for possession of methamphetamine and other drugs in unrelated incidents.

Curtis Tippen, 49 of Vicksburg, was arrested Saturday at the scene of a traffic stop on Interstate 20 near U.S. 61 North. He had approximately 1.60 grams of methamphetamine in his possession.

Charged with possession of methamphetamine, Tippen appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday. Judge Angela Carpenter set his bond at $35,000 and bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Vicksburg man arrested for meth possession

Curtis Nevels, 58 of Vicksburg, was also arrested on Saturday for possession of methamphetamine after the vehicle in which he was a passenger was stopped for a traffic violation.

Nevels received a $35,000 bond from Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday and was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Man arrested Sunday after drugs found in vehicle

William Edward Massey, 26 of Vicksburg, was arrested Sunday at a traffic stop in the area of Interstate 20 and U.S. 61 South after a felony amount of illegal drugs was discovered in his vehicle.

He was in possession of approximately 31.10 grams of methamphetamine and approximately 15.40 grams of marijuana, along with a firearm.

Massey appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance, with an enhanced penalty for the weapon possession, and possession of marijuana. Judge Angela Carpenter bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $125,000 bond.

Man arrested on Halls Ferry Road for meth, marijuana

Johnny Ailes, 41 of Vicksburg, was arrested following a traffic stop on Halls Ferry Road on Sunday.

Approximately 2.7 grams of methamphetamine and 4.0 grams of marijuana were found in his possession. Ailes appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

His bond was set at$35,000 and he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.