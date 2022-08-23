Vicksburg Police Reports: Sword stolen from home, gun stolen from vehicle at church

The Vicksburg Police Department received two reports of burglary on Friday.

Sword, canopy, and copper wiring stolen from home

Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 3800 block of Hanley Street regarding a residential burglary on Friday at 2:44 p.m.

The complainant advised someone had kicked in the back door and the house had been pilfered. A canopy valued at $10, an ornamental sword worth $20 and some copper wiring valued at $10 were missing.

The case is currently under investigation.

Handgun stolen from unlocked vehicle

Officers responded to St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 1215 Main St. regarding an auto burglary on Friday at 5:13 p.m.

The victim reported that someone entered his Nissan SUV while it was parked in the parking lot and stole a 9mm SCCY handgun valued at $350. The truck had inadvertently been left unlocked.

The case is currently under investigation.