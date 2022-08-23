Warren County Road Department shuts down Villanova Road due to washout

The Warren County Road Department is closing off a portion of Villanova Road due to a large washout caused by steady rainfall on Tuesday.

Villanova Road runs between Oak Ridge Road and Wells Road, near U.S. 61 North.

According to reports from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the washout is in the 200 block of Villanova Road. Addresses lower than 200 can be accessed off of Oak Ridge Road. All addresses above that can be accessed through Gowall Road.

“For the public that is out in this or any other heavy rain, just remember that it doesn’t take but a few inches of flowing water to cause a vehicle to become unstable,” Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said. “If you do come to an area that’s flooded, the best thing to do is turn around.”

A pattern of rainy weather is anticipated to continue through next Tuesday.