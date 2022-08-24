Funeral services for Loretta Weddington Clark, 65, who died Wednesday, August 17, at the Richard Murphy Hospice House in Hammond, LA, will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Mt. Olive M.B. Church in the Westside Community with Rev. Ray Coleman officiating. Burial will be in Carbondale Cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Friday, from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel and Saturday, from noon until service time at the church. Due to recent events affecting the nations, we ask that you take precautions, a mask must be worn and will not be provided.

For more information please look at our web page at thompsonfuneralhomeinc.com.