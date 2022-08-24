Funeral services for Sharron J. Dotson Howard, 72, who died Monday, August 22, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, MS will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. at True Faith Church, 3128 Hwy 61N, Port Gibson, MS 39150 with Rev. Henry Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at the Dotson Family Cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Port Gibson in charge. Visitation will be Friday, August 26, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel and Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Due to health precautions, a mask must be worn at the funeral home and the church and will not be provided.

