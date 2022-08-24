Steven Wayne Pearson

Steven Wayne Pearson was born in Charleston, South Carolina to Linda Sue Riley Pearson and Robert Wilder Pearson on May 25, 1975. He departed this world on August 14, 2022. He leaves behind three children: Jace, Trista, and Peyton. All of whom he loved dearly.

Steven was a man of many talents and many interests. He was an avid sportsman, spending countless hours in the woods hunting, or on the water fishing. He was also passionate about motorcycle riding. He shared this passion with his fellow Bandidos, and could usually be found in their company.

Steven was also a skilled craftsman and could design amazing pieces of furniture out of wood, metal, or glass. His artistic creations can be found in houses throughout the South.

Steven was a proud former member of the Alexandria Fire Department in Central Louisiana, where he served his community for a number of years, before moving to Mississippi.

