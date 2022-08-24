Funeral services for Sylvia L. Colenburg are to be held on Saturday, August 27 in the Triumphant M.B. Church at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Dexter Jones officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 26 in the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside the building.

Sylvia L. Colenburg passed away on Saturday, August 20 in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a brief illness. She was 78. She was a member of Triumphant M. B. Church. Where she also was a mother of the Church

She was preceded in death by her parents Eli Lewis and Esther Vaughn; her husband Leon Colenburg; her brothers Roosevelt Vaughn, O.D. Younger Jr., Vernon Vaughn, and Danny Robinson; and her sisters Willistine Vaughn, and Johnnie Mae Robinson.

She is survived by her four daughters Clara (Albert) Sims, Debra Davis and Felecia Colenburg all of Vicksburg and Eunice Trawally of Niagra Falls, NY, her three brothers Issaac Vaughn, of Rolling Fork, MS Leonard Vaughn and Larry Vaughn Sr. both of Vicksburg, her sisters Nina Mae Hardy of Vicksburg and Diane Byrd of Lansing, MI 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.