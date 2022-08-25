Boat ramp closed on Yazoo River at Old Twin Lakes Road near Redwood

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) and the Warren County Board of Supervisors have closed the boat ramp on the Yazoo River at Old Twin Lakes located near

Redwood.

An inspection of the boat ramp revealed significant undermining along with erosion of the adjacent river bank making use of the ramp hazardous. The structure will be evaluated for either repair or replacement in order to provide safe access for boaters and anglers.

For more information regarding hunting or fishing in Mississippi, visit our website at www.mdwfp.com or call us at (601) 432-2400. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mdwfp or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDWFPonline.