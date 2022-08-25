David Lee Jones

Mr. David Lee Jones passed away on August 16, 2022, in Aurora, IL at the age of 71.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Vicksburg City Auditorium with Reverend Joe Harris, Jr. officiating.  Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Vicksburg City Auditorium from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service at 2 p.m.

 

