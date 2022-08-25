James Allen Cowart

James Allen (Jim) Cowart passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, from complications due to leukemia at Baptist Health in Paducah, KY. He was 78 years of age. Mr. Cowart was born in Vicksburg, MS on June 14, 1944, and moved to Murray, KY in 1986. He was the owner of Vicksburg Pallet Company and Magnolia Ready Mix in Vicksburg and, after moving to Murray, worked at Briggs and Stratton, Rotech Health Care, and the city of Murray. He was also a concrete contractor specializing in formed and finished concrete. Those places are where he made his living; he made his life by following his heart to take care of those around him in need and kept those around him happy by spinning stories and telling jokes.

Mr. Cowart is survived by a son, Chris Cowart (Crystal) of Boaz, KY; a daughter, Teresa Cowart Laney (Frank) of Flora, MS, and their mother, Joyce Cowart; a step-daughter, Morgan Williams, and her mother, Vickey Cowart; five grandchildren Ashley Rankin Norwood (Bryan), Aimee Rankin, Mackenzie Cowart, Corey Cowart (Rose) and Lindsay Thomason (Cameron); and four great-grandchildren; Colson Allen Cowart, Easton Graham Cowart, Lelia June Cowart, and Leo Wright Norwood. A member of Trace Creek Baptist Church, he was preceded in death by his parents, James Cowart and Estus Conrad Cowart; his brother, Charles Wayne Cowart; and his sister, Arlene Cowart Hennington.

Services will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home in Murray. Rev. Ronnie Stinson Jr., will officiate. Burial will follow the service in the Provine Cemetery, (Briensburg) Benton, KY.

Friends may visit with the family between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022, at the Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home, 713 South 4th St., Murray, KY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Ministries/WVHM, P. O. Box 281, Hardin KY, 42048 or www.wvhm.org.

Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Cowart. Please share your messages of condolence to the family by signing Jim’s virtual guestbook at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.