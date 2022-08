MDWFP to host Chronic Wasting Disease public meeting in Vicksburg

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) will host a public meeting to discuss Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) at the Lovisa Auditorium at Hinds Community College, Vicksburg Campus on Aug. 29 at 6 p.m.

As with previous seasons, MDWFP is relying on hunter-harvested deer to monitor CWD across Mississippi. MDWFP biologists will present information on CWD management and sampling efforts and on special opportunities for properties within 3 miles of a CWD-positive detection.

For more information about Chronic Wasting Disease visit www.mdwfp.com/cwd.