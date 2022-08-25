MSU selection of students for incoming Roadrunner class
Published 10:11 am Thursday, August 25, 2022
Thirty-seven Mississippi State University students have been selected for the Roadrunner Class of 2022, including two Vicksburg natives.
MSU Roadrunners comprise the university’s official student recruitment organization, which is among the most prestigious groups on campus. Roadrunners assist the MSU Office of Admissions and Scholarships by leading campus tours, corresponding regularly with prospective students and participating in various campus recruitment events throughout the academic year.
The entering Roadrunner class was selected this spring and includes students from Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.
Incoming Roadrunners are:
ARLINGTON, Tennessee—Catherine Scates, senior kinesiology major
ATLANTA, Georgia—Davis Akins, junior kinesiology major
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama—Cy Powell, junior building construction science major
CANTON—Jacques Ratliff, junior mechanical engineering major
CLINTON—Javril Bracey, junior communication major, and Jonathan Washington, senior communication major
CORINTH—Rachel Carpenter, senior political science and business administration double major
DIAMONDHEAD—Taylor Tinsley, sophomore accounting major
GERMANTOWN, Tennessee—Wilson Yearwood, junior finance major
HAMILTON, Alabama—Ansley Kerr, sophomore marketing major
HAMILTON—Grayson Cockerham, sophomore aerospace engineering major
HATTIESBURG—Michael Farmer, senior biochemistry major; and Jackson McGee, junior accounting major
JACKSON—Asiah Clay, junior chemical engineering major; and Jabari Johnson, junior business administration major
JACKSONVILLE, Florida—Iliana Luna, senior biological sciences major
KENNESAW, Georgia—Caroline Cunningham, sophomore biological sciences major
LAUDERDALE—Taylor Cook, senior marketing/integrated digital marketing and communication/public relations double major
LAUREL—Garrett McLaurin, senior electrical engineering major
LINCOLN, California—Jacob Chittom, sophomore biological sciences major
MADISON—Drew Antici, junior biochemistry/pre-medicine major; Lana Evans, junior biological sciences major; and Christian Watson, junior electrical engineering major
MARIETTA, Georgia—Eric Paige, junior business administration major
MEMPHIS, Tennessee—Matt Ireland, sophomore mechanical engineering major
MONTGOMERY, Alabama—Stewart Tankersley, sophomore marketing/PGA golf management major
NACOGDOCHES, Texas—Ethan Fairley, junior mechanical engineering major
NORTHPORT, Alabama—Andrew Stevens, senior marketing major
OCEAN SPRINGS—Anniston Warrick, junior elementary education major
OLIVE BRANCH—Gigi Richardson, senior environmental engineering major
OPELIKA, Alabama—Dozier Smith T, junior aerospace engineering major
RIDGELAND—Andrew Purvis, junior industrial engineering major
SOUTHAVEN—Lauren Weaks, senior integrated digital marketing major
STARKVILLE—Smith Wolford, junior educational psychology major
TUPELO—Maury Johnston, junior fine arts and biological sciences double major
VICKSBURG—Morgan Nelson, sophomore biological sciences/pre-medicine, and Sarah Randolph, sophomore biological sciences major
