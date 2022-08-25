MSU selection of students for incoming Roadrunner class

Thirty-seven Mississippi State University students have been selected for the Roadrunner Class of 2022, including two Vicksburg natives.

MSU Roadrunners comprise the university’s official student recruitment organization, which is among the most prestigious groups on campus. Roadrunners assist the MSU Office of Admissions and Scholarships by leading campus tours, corresponding regularly with prospective students and participating in various campus recruitment events throughout the academic year.

The entering Roadrunner class was selected this spring and includes students from Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.

Incoming Roadrunners are:

ARLINGTON, Tennessee—Catherine Scates, senior kinesiology major

ATLANTA, Georgia—Davis Akins, junior kinesiology major

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama—Cy Powell, junior building construction science major

CANTON—Jacques Ratliff, junior mechanical engineering major

CLINTON—Javril Bracey, junior communication major, and Jonathan Washington, senior communication major

CORINTH—Rachel Carpenter, senior political science and business administration double major

DIAMONDHEAD—Taylor Tinsley, sophomore accounting major

GERMANTOWN, Tennessee—Wilson Yearwood, junior finance major

HAMILTON, Alabama—Ansley Kerr, sophomore marketing major

HAMILTON—Grayson Cockerham, sophomore aerospace engineering major

HATTIESBURG—Michael Farmer, senior biochemistry major; and Jackson McGee, junior accounting major

JACKSON—Asiah Clay, junior chemical engineering major; and Jabari Johnson, junior business administration major

JACKSONVILLE, Florida—Iliana Luna, senior biological sciences major

KENNESAW, Georgia—Caroline Cunningham, sophomore biological sciences major

LAUDERDALE—Taylor Cook, senior marketing/integrated digital marketing and communication/public relations double major

LAUREL—Garrett McLaurin, senior electrical engineering major

LINCOLN, California—Jacob Chittom, sophomore biological sciences major

MADISON—Drew Antici, junior biochemistry/pre-medicine major; Lana Evans, junior biological sciences major; and Christian Watson, junior electrical engineering major

MARIETTA, Georgia—Eric Paige, junior business administration major

MEMPHIS, Tennessee—Matt Ireland, sophomore mechanical engineering major

MONTGOMERY, Alabama—Stewart Tankersley, sophomore marketing/PGA golf management major

NACOGDOCHES, Texas—Ethan Fairley, junior mechanical engineering major

NORTHPORT, Alabama—Andrew Stevens, senior marketing major

OCEAN SPRINGS—Anniston Warrick, junior elementary education major

OLIVE BRANCH—Gigi Richardson, senior environmental engineering major

OPELIKA, Alabama—Dozier Smith T, junior aerospace engineering major

RIDGELAND—Andrew Purvis, junior industrial engineering major

SOUTHAVEN—Lauren Weaks, senior integrated digital marketing major

STARKVILLE—Smith Wolford, junior educational psychology major

TUPELO—Maury Johnston, junior fine arts and biological sciences double major

VICKSBURG—Morgan Nelson, sophomore biological sciences/pre-medicine, and Sarah Randolph, sophomore biological sciences major

MSU is Mississippi’s leading university, available online at www.msstate.edu.