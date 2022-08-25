VFD responds to residential fire on Pierce Street

The Vicksburg Fire Department responded to a 911 call about a residential structure fire on Pierce Street near Mission 66 on Thursday at 3:31 p.m. Two homes, adjacent to each other, were damaged by the fire.

Fire Chief Craig Danczyk stated that the fire is under control, but hot spots still remained as of this writing. No injuries of occupants or firefighters were reported.

Fire units Battalion One, Engine Six, Ladder Three, Platform One, Rescue FD1, Rescue FD2, and Rescue FD36 responded to the scene.