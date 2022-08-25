VFD responds to residential fire on Pierce Street

Published 4:26 pm Thursday, August 25, 2022

By Staff Reports

Platform 1 sits at the corner of Grove and Bagot Streets in response to the structure fire on Pierce St.

The Vicksburg Fire Department responded to a 911 call about a residential structure fire on Pierce Street near Mission 66 on Thursday at 3:31 p.m. Two homes, adjacent to each other, were damaged by the fire.

Fire Chief Craig Danczyk stated that the fire is under control, but hot spots still remained as of this writing. No injuries of occupants or firefighters were reported.

Fire units Battalion One, Engine Six, Ladder Three, Platform One, Rescue FD1, Rescue FD2, and Rescue FD36 responded to the scene.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

More News

Vicksburg Police Reports: Multiple reports of thefts from vehicles on Tuesday

Proposed revised plan presented for Yazoo Backwater Pumps Project

Boat ramp closed on Yazoo River at Old Twin Lakes Road near Redwood

Vicksburg Warren School District applies for career coaching program grant

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Do you believe there are alternatives to completing the Yazoo Pumps Project?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...