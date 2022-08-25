Ricky Louis Eastman

Published 10:04 am Thursday, August 25, 2022

By Staff Reports

Ricky Louis Eastman passed away on August 15, 2022, at Merit Health River Region at the age of 61.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Reverend Johnny Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

More Obits

Dorothy Ann Griffin

David Lee Jones

Steven Wayne Pearson

Sylvia L. Colenburg

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Do you believe there are alternatives to completing the Yazoo Pumps Project?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...