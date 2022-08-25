Ricky Louis Eastman passed away on August 15, 2022, at Merit Health River Region at the age of 61.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Reverend Johnny Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.