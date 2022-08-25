Vicksburg Police Reports: Multiple reports of thefts from vehicles on Tuesday

The Vicksburg Police Department took three separate reports of items stolen from vehicles on Tuesday.

Catalytic converters stolen from city landscaping trucks

Officers responded to the City of Vicksburg Landscaping Department at 3601 Patricia St. in reference to a theft on Tuesday at 7:18 a.m.

The complainant reported that someone had removed the catalytic converters from three vehicles: a 2005 GMC HD truck, a 2016 Ford F-250 truck and a 2010 Ford F-350 truck. The total value of the missing equipment is $3,659.71. The case is currently under investigation.

Handgun stolen from unlocked vehicle

Officers responded to an address in the 1500 block of Standard Hill Road for a call for service related to a theft on Tuesday at 4:04 p.m.

The victim stated that someone had entered his 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck and stole a Glock Model 19 9mm pistol. The vehicle had been left unlocked. The case is currently under investigation.

$10 cash stolen from unlocked vehicle

Officers took a report of an auto burglary at the Parkside Playhouse at 101 Iowa Blvd. on Tuesday at 5:20 p.m.

The victim stated that someone had entered a 2005 Toyota Highlander and took $10.00 cash from the console. The vehicle had been left unlocked. The case is currently under investigation.