Yo-Ho, it’s a Princess and Pirate Life for the Vicksburg Convention Center

Published 10:26 am Thursday, August 25, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Vicksburg Convention Center and Ford Insurance Company invite “all ye princesses and pirates” to the Princess and Pirate Party on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 3 to 5 p.m.

The pirate crew plans to transform the VCC into a fairytale land fit for any princess, pirate or other characters that wish to enter and walk the planks. Princess and Pirate treats will be served, along with crafts and other royal activities to all the children that attend.

“We look forward to offering another quality family event to Vicksburg and the surrounding community,” said Erin Southard, Executive Director of the VCC.

Tickets are $15 per child and include a royal treat or pirate’s booty for each child to take home. Call the Convention Center at 601-630-2929 for more information or to buy a ticket.

