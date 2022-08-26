Cleotha Lee Brown

Published 3:36 pm Friday, August 26, 2022

By Staff Reports

Cleotha Lee Brown, native of Vicksburg, passed away on Friday, August 26 in the Hospice Ministries following a lengthy illness. She was 76. Ms. Brown had worked as a phlebotomist and was a member and usher for Pearlie Grove M. B. Church Jackson, MS.

She was preceded in death by her parents John T. and Marion Brown Sr.

She is survived by son, Terry Brwon of St. Paul, MN; her brothers, John T. Brown, Jr of Utica, MS, Billy H. Brown, Donald C. Brown both of Vicksburg Charles Smith, Jr. and Stanley Smith both of Chicago, IL; her sisters, Nellie Lee Jackson of St. Petersburg, FL and Pat Smith of Chicago, IL; four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Graveside services are to be held on Wednesday, August 31 at 11 a.m. in the Cedar Hill Cemetery with Reverend Arthur Bridges officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 30 in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside the building.

More Obits

Wirene Robinson

Richard Lamont Addison

June Rooks

Sylvester Parker Jr.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Do you believe there are alternatives to completing the Yazoo Pumps Project?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...