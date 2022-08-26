Cleotha Lee Brown, native of Vicksburg, passed away on Friday, August 26 in the Hospice Ministries following a lengthy illness. She was 76. Ms. Brown had worked as a phlebotomist and was a member and usher for Pearlie Grove M. B. Church Jackson, MS.

She was preceded in death by her parents John T. and Marion Brown Sr.

She is survived by son, Terry Brwon of St. Paul, MN; her brothers, John T. Brown, Jr of Utica, MS, Billy H. Brown, Donald C. Brown both of Vicksburg Charles Smith, Jr. and Stanley Smith both of Chicago, IL; her sisters, Nellie Lee Jackson of St. Petersburg, FL and Pat Smith of Chicago, IL; four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Graveside services are to be held on Wednesday, August 31 at 11 a.m. in the Cedar Hill Cemetery with Reverend Arthur Bridges officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 30 in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside the building.