Friday’s MHSAA and MAIS football scores
Published 11:53 pm Friday, August 26, 2022
Thursday’s scores
Houston 38, Calhoun City 16
Lawrence County 21, Brookhaven 16
Noxapater 27, Nanih Waiya 6
Ocean Springs 31, Clinton 13
Walnut 40, Ashland 0
Wayne County 35, Quitman 28
Friday’s scores
Aberdeen 36, Okolona 0
Adams Christian 31, Oak Forest, La. 14
Biggersville 40, West Lowndes 14
Bogue Chitto 17, Pisgah 7
Booneville 30, Mooreville 29
Brandon 45, Oxford 14
Brookhaven Academy 40, Central Holmes 14
Carroll Aca. 41, Kirk Aca. 0
Central Hinds Aca. 40, Park Place Christian Academy 0
Centreville Aca. 8, St. Aloysius 0
Clarkdale 35, Ethel 0
Clarksdale 20, Center Hill 19
Columbia 21, Mendenhall 16
Copiah Aca. 39, Riverfield, La. 21
D’Iberville 41, St. Stanislaus 14
DeSoto, Ark. 52, Calhoun Aca. 6
East Central 21, Biloxi 17
East Webster 35, South Pontotoc 7
Florence 42, Pelahatchie 7
Forrest Co. AHS 26, Seminary 13
Germantown 10, Vicksburg 6
Grenada 27, Horn Lake 0
Hamilton 41, Hatley 6
Hancock 35, Pearl River Central 0
Hartfield Academy 38, Magnolia Heights 7
Heidelberg 18, Southeast Lauderdale 14
Hernando 34, Rosa Fort 0
Humphreys Aca. 44, Hebron Christian 6
Itawamba AHS 35, Amory 28
Jackson Aca. 10, Leake Aca. 6
Kemper Aca. 52, Discovery Christian 6
Kosciusko 35, Yazoo County 14
Kossuth 20, Baldwyn 6
Lewisburg 26, Lake Cormorant 21
Louisville 24, West Point 14
Madison Central 50, West Jones 12
Magee 35, Taylorsville 12
Manchester Academy 38, Porter’s Chapel Academy 0
Mantachie 42, Tishomingo County 16
McComb 24, Jim Hill 12
Mize 14, Loyd Star 6
Nettleton 33, Eupora 28
New Albany 52, East Union 6
New Hope 28, Caledonia 10
Newton Co. Aca. 36, Christian Collegiate 32
North Panola 46, Palmer 0
Northeast Jones 17, Northeast Lauderdale 7
Northpoint Christian 41, Brighton, Tenn. 7
Northside, La. 49, Holly Springs 6
Oak Grove 18, Harrison Central 15
Oak Hill Aca. 37, Benton Academy 0
Oakland, Tenn. 56, Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 33
Olive Branch 22, Neshoba Central 19
Parklane Aca. 32, North Pike 7
Pascagoula 23, Moss Point 14
Pass Christian 56, Long Beach 20
Pearl 37, South Pike 0
Picayune 21, Poplarville 7
Pillow Aca. 42, North Delta 6
Potts Camp 28, Falkner 22
Provine 12, Gautier 6
Puckett 62, McLaurin 0
Purvis 33, Lumberton 28
Raleigh 21, Bay Springs 6
Resurrection Catholic 35, St. Patrick 0
Ridgeland 29, Northwest Rankin 27
Ripley 66, Byhalia 0
Scott Central 44, Morton 18
Shannon 30, Pontotoc 21
Simpson Aca. 50, Wayne Aca. 7
St. Joseph-Greenville 55, Riverside 0
St. Joseph-Madison 35, Cathedral 20
St. Martin 20, Stone 13
Starkville 28, Columbus 0
Sumrall 14, South Jones 7
Thrasher 21, Middleton, Tenn. 6
Tri-County Aca. 49, Bowling Green, La. 0
Tunica Academy 38, West Memphis Christian, Ark. 6
Union 32, Choctaw Central 22
Vancleave 49, Greene County 20
Warren Central 48, Forest Hill 6
West Harrison 28, Bay 7
West Lauderdale 42, Newton County 10
West Marion 19, East Marion 6
Winona 40, Choctaw County 29