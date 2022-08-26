Funeral services for June Rooks are to be held on Saturday, August 27 at 11 a.m. in the Rock of Ages M. B. Church on 2944 Letitia St. with the Rev. Dr. Michael Reed officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 26 in the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside the building.

June Rooks passed away on August 11 in Ridgecrest CA following a lengthy illness. She was 72. She was retired from the U.S. Govt Military Logistics support and was a member of the Rock of Ages M. B. Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Rooks and Georgia Washington Rooks; her brother Fredrick Rooks, and her sister Minnette Rooks.

She is survived by her two sisters Shriley Burke of Chicago, IL and Barbara Rooks Jackson of Jackson, MS and her nephews.