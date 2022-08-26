Lady Vikes roll past Missy Gators in volleyball rivalry match

Published 1:14 pm Friday, August 26, 2022

By Staff Reports

When it comes to volleyball, Warren Central still reigns supreme in Warren County.

Skylar Beard totaled nine kills, Mirannda Dixon served nine aces and had four kills, and Warren Central defeated Vicksburg High 3-0 (25-22, 25-7, 25-17) on Thursday.

Warren Central remained undefeated all-time against the Missy Gators. Since their first meeting in 2011, the Lady Vikes have won all 24 matches in the crosstown rivalry series and only dropped three sets.

Melissa Herrle and Gloria Hall added four kills apiece for the Lady Vikes (2-2), who will return to action Saturday at the Pearl High School tournament. They’ll play Florence at 9 a.m., Hartfield Academy at 11 a.m., and Puckett at 1 p.m.

Vicksburg will play its first home match of the season Tuesday at 6:15 p.m., against Terry.
Warren Central and Vicksburg will play each other again on Sept. 29 at Vicksburg High.

