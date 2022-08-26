Mayor Flaggs: City employee pay raises in April

Published 10:27 am Friday, August 26, 2022

By John Surratt

Mayor George Flaggs Jr.

City of Vicksburg employees can expect a pay raise in April, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said Thursday.

“We have every intention of giving pay raises April 1 around that pay period,” Flaggs said at the start of Thursday’s meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

The raises will run from 2 to 5 percent. Some of the higher-paid employees, however, may not see a raise.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

The mayor attached one condition to the raises.

“Hopefully if the revenues come in and we can pay the big tickets (items) because we have some big tickets we’ve got to pay. As a security, I don’t like to give raises before we pay the bills,” he said. “I want to give the raises after we pay the bills and after we do some other things.”

One group that will not be getting a raise is the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, Flaggs said.

“I think this board has capped out on a salary for themselves; I’m not going to ask for a raise and I’m not going to recommend that the board get a raise,” he said. “On this form of government, I think we’re capped out. But I do think we ought to take care of the employees.”

Flaggs said after the meeting the raises will be based on an employee’s total annual pay, adding that a $9 an hour employee costs the city a total of about $33,000 when the cost of employee benefits is figured in with the employee’s salary.

He said the raises will be from 2 to 5 percent based on the employee’s annual income. Some employees, he said, may not get a raise depending on their salaries.

According to a worksheet Flaggs prepared on the proposed raises, employees making $64,459.20 or more will not get a raise, while raises for other employees earning less will be based on a scale with employees whose salary is below $34,340.80 a year will get the full 5 percent raise.

“My intention is to reverse it (the raises) so the person on the bottom end gets the highest percentage,” Flaggs said.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

South Street Apartments to be acquired by Jackson company

FACES OF THE FLOODS: Cary native Alfred Thomas Sr. says he feels ‘expendable’

Vicksburg Warren School District recognizes educator achievements at August meeting

VFD Chief Danczyk to retire; Mayor says new fire chief to be named in October

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Do you believe there are alternatives to completing the Yazoo Pumps Project?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...