Mona Lisa Jones named VWSD’s Education Technology Director

The Vicksburg Warren School District announced Mona Lisa Jones is the district’s new Education Technology Director. The Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Jones at their Thursday meeting.

Jones comes to the District with 26 years of school technology experience. Most recently, she served as Information Technology Director for Hinds County School District and before that, she served as the Technology Resource Specialist Coordinator for Jackson Public Schools.

“There is much more to running a technology system in a school district than just having devices work every day. There is a major student, teacher, and parent training component and student and cyber security are crucial. We needed someone with proven experience in all of these areas and believe that Lisa Jones will provide the leadership to successfully fill those needs,” said VWSD Superintendent Chad Shealy.

At Hinds County School District, Jones coordinated technology equipment for the district and developed technology training for teachers, staff and students. She planned and implemented the district’s 1:1 device program and was responsible for proactively discovering vulnerabilities in networks and strengthening security.

Asked why she applied for the position, Jones said she was motivated to seek the position because of “the district’s reputation in educational technology circles as a leader in personalized learning, data security, and educational practice.”

“I am looking forward to continuing the great work done in the Vicksburg Warren School District by ensuring students have access and skills to use real-world technology and to supporting the Board’s mission of bridging education to employment,” she said. “I welcome the opportunity to work with a team that ensures our schools can deliver this level of technology to our teachers and students effectively, efficiently, and securely.”

Jones is married to Daryl Jones, and is the mother of two children, Daryl Jones, Jr. and Alea Jones. She is a Jackson State University graduate and is Google Certified.