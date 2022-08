Richard Lamont Addison

Funeral services for Richard L. Addison, 51, will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 27 at South Delta High School Auditorium, Rolling Fork. The burial will be held at Lakewood Cemetery, Greenville. Pastor Donald Addison will be officiating. A viewing will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. on Friday, August 26 in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Mr. Addison died on August 15, 2022, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson.