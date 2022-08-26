Sylvester Parker Jr. a Vicksburg resident passed away on Tuesday, August 23 in the Promise Hospital following a lengthy illness. He was 88.

Funeral services are to be held on Tuesday, August 30 in the chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Joesph Briscoe officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 29 in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside the building.

Sylvester Parker Jr. was retired from the McDonald Douglass Aircraft Plant and was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents Sylvester Parker Sr. and Sallie Mae Lee Parker, his brother Clarence Parker.

He is survived by his wife Emma Parker of Vicksburg, his son Sylvester Parker, III of Vicksburg, his daughter Delores Parker of Vicksburg, his two sisters Willie Ruff of Detroit, MI and Emma Lou Ruff of Aurora, IL, nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.