Warren County Land Records August 15 to August 22

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period August 15 to August 22.

Warranty Deeds

*Donald Glen Beard and Hardy Michael Katzenmeyer, Part of Section 2, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Lot 9, Tuccio.

*Belmont Place Development Company to Kids Preschool LLC, Block C, Part of Lots 3 to 7, Con Ryan.

*Fredrick F. Shirley and Janean C. Shirley to Christopher G. Bowlin and Spring H. Bowlin, Lot 69, Fairways Subdivision Part 6.

*Heather Burns-Garcia to William B. Hobgood and Fredda M. Hobgood, Part of Lot 22, Great Lake Estates.

*CDGP Properties LLC to Jonathan E. Ross and Jennifer J. Ross, Part of Section 17, Township 14 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 20, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

*Odiss Chess Jr. to Newbreak Management Company LLC, Block 29, Lots 1, 2 and 3, Wharf and Land Resurvey.

*Phillip Lawrence Grantham and Megan Noel Grantham to Patrick Christian Collins and Bobbie Jo Collins, Part of Section 41, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Sherrell Jackson to Mary F. Perrault and Toni C. Crosby, Part of Lot 47, Union Bank.

*William J. Drinkard and Ashley A. Drinkard to Winston Glenn Davis, Lot 44, Lakeland Village.

*E Properties LLC to Henry Lee Sanders and Deborah Sanders, Block 7, Lot 6, National Park Addition.

*Jeffery R. Eckstein and Adrienne M. Eckstein to Kim Frederic Rohr and Vicky Robertson Rohr, Part of Section 6, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 33, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Doris L. McKenzie to G&M Builders Inc, Part of Section 24 Choctaw District, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Peyton Ray Guider and Stacia Harper Guider to Justin Cody Parks and Laura Lynn Parks, Part of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

*Staffing Solutions of Vicksburg to James E. Hicks and Lacey Hicks, Part of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

*Kimberly S. Moore to Carl D. Hudson Jr., Lots 13 to 15, Belle Isle of the Lake-Part Lot.

*Donald Livingston Jarratt and Virginia S. Jarratt to Thomas P. Kendall and Susan E. Kendall, Lot 15, Carlton Place at Porters Chapel.

*Sylvia Ann Levingston to Christian Nelson, Part of Lot 32 and Part of Lot 39, Noeville.

*Erica Smith to Mark Smith Inc., Block 47, Part of Lot 254, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Carmen Rouse Marker to Joshua Poole and Kelsey Poole, Part of Section 31, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Stella I. Muirhead, Stella Muirhead, Executrix, Marvin Rugus Muirhead Estate to Edward Blaine Snazella and Terityson Snazella, Part of Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

Deeds of Trust

*Blue Oak Properties LLC to BancorpSouth Bank, Part of Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 3 East; Part of Lot 6, Fletcher Survey.

*Mary F. Perrault and Toni C. Crosby to Bank of England, Part of Lot 47, Union Bank; Part of Lot 24, Parkside Land Co.

*Christopher Bowlin and Spring H. Bowlin to BankPlus Loan Operations, Lot 69, Fairways Subdivision Part 6.

*Michael Paul (P) Brown to Southern AGCredit, ACA, Part of Section 13 Choctaw District, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Patrick Christian Collins and Bobbie Jo Collins to Mortgage Research Center LLC and Veterans United Home Loans, Part of Section 41, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Melissa Lee Hearn and Herman Anthony Hearn, Part of Section 31, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Kory J. Haggard to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 24, Signal Hill No. 2.

*Carl D. Hudson Jr. to Keesler Federal Credit Union, Lot 13 to 15, Belle Isle on the Lake-Part Lot.

*Thomas P. Kendall and Susan E. Kendall to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 15, Carlton Place at Porters Chapel.

*Kids Preschool LLC to RiverHills Bank, Block C, Part of Lot 3 to 7, Con Ryan.

*Sarah L. McComas and Richard B. McComas to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 33, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Louis Eugene Nauditt and Margaret Grunder Nauditt to Riverland Federal Credit Union, Lot 13 and 14, Shenandoah Valley No. 1.

*Christian Nelson to Open Mortgage LLC, Block 6, Part of Lot 32 and Part of Lot 39, Noeville.

*Newbreak Management Company LLC to Trustmark National Bank, Block 29, Lots 1, 2 and 3, Wharf and Land Resurvey.

*Shermeaka Watson to Open Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 33, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Henry Lee Sanders and Deborah Sanders to Regions Bank, Block 7, Lot 6, National Park Addition.

*Wynn Eugene Wennekamp and Jennifer Wennekamp to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 27, Township 16 North, Range 3 East; Lot 45, Fair Hill No. 3.

Marriage Licenses

*Kelby Warren Flemons, 27, Mississippi, to Robyn Alexandra Booth, 28, Mississippi.

*Gerald Herbert Harmon, 24, Florida, to Alicia Ann Walter, 33, Utah.

*John Chapman Herrin, 38, Vicksburg, to Caitlin Blaine Beard, 30, Vicksburg.

*Landon Michael Kraemer, 19, Mississippi, to Lauren Elizabeth McMillian, 19, Mississippi.

*Evan Johnson Martin, 23, to Sarah Elizabeth Lewis, 20, Mississippi.

*Jon Jackson Ellis, 60, Mississippi, to Donna Claudette Whitlock, 62, Mississippi.