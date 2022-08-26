Funeral services for Wirene Robinson, 79, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 27 at Rose Hill M.B. Church, Mayersville. The burial will be held at Mt. Tabor Church Cemetery, Hopedale. Dr. Demetri Scott, Sr. will be officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church. A visitation will be held from 6 until 7 p.m. in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Ms. Robinson died on August 20, 2022, at her home in Rolling Fork.