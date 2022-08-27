FRAZIER: A stinking solution for hard-working people

Published 4:00 am Saturday, August 27, 2022

By Terri Cowart Frazier

For those who didn’t catch the news on the front page of the paper this past Wednesday, I thought you might like to know that state test scores for the Vicksburg Warren School District showed there was an increase in proficiency for the 2021-22 school year.

This is something we should all be excited about whether you have a student in the District or not because a strong school district benefits everyone in the community.

A strong educational system can be an attractor for new businesses considering moving to the area.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Education also opens doors for all those who seek to learn. At the VWSD, students not only can pursue studies that will enhance their college prospects, but it also offers students who are on a different path the opportunity to learn a trade.

This is commendable of the District because, without tradesmen, we would all be up a creek.

Plumbers, electricians, welders, and those who know the ins and outs of an HVAC system are just as essential — maybe more when the toilet is backing up in the house — as those who hold a degree or two.

This brings me to another news report made on Wednesday.

The Biden Administration announced that $10,000, and in some cases $20,000, will be given to those carrying debts from student loans.

This, the president said, is to reduce their burden and free them from financial worry and distress.

Geez. How on any level could this be fair? I mean, you are not forced to attend college.

It is a choice, just like it’s a choice to buckle down and study while you are at college, or party all night.

This then makes me question — because how would the government know — would the money given out also go to help pay back loans for students who had to do a fifth or sixth year to get their diplomas because they decided to have a bit more fun than others?

Another thought: It does seem like handing out thousands of dollars to offset college loan debt seems a bit discriminatory. That is, discriminatory against those who held to their financial commitments and eked out monthly payments until their debts were finally paid off.

It also seems unjust to those who did not attend college and maybe opted to learn a trade.

In my opinion, if the president is concerned for folks stressing over debt, what about those who have credit card debt weighing them down or high mortgage payments or car notes?

Certainly, without a shadow of a doubt, a little 10-to-20-thousand-dollar bump could quell some of those financial worries and distresses.

This decision the president has made just stinks, and I am quite sure it is one not even a plumber could fix.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More Opinion

SURRATT: Thank you, James Anderson

OUR OPINION: South Delta residents are Faces of the Floods

LOOKING BACK: A tale of three townhouses

GUIZERIX: Bravo to state legislators for meeting on Yazoo Pumps

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Do you believe there are alternatives to completing the Yazoo Pumps Project?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...