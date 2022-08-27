FRAZIER: A stinking solution for hard-working people

For those who didn’t catch the news on the front page of the paper this past Wednesday, I thought you might like to know that state test scores for the Vicksburg Warren School District showed there was an increase in proficiency for the 2021-22 school year.

This is something we should all be excited about whether you have a student in the District or not because a strong school district benefits everyone in the community.

A strong educational system can be an attractor for new businesses considering moving to the area.

Education also opens doors for all those who seek to learn. At the VWSD, students not only can pursue studies that will enhance their college prospects, but it also offers students who are on a different path the opportunity to learn a trade.

This is commendable of the District because, without tradesmen, we would all be up a creek.

Plumbers, electricians, welders, and those who know the ins and outs of an HVAC system are just as essential — maybe more when the toilet is backing up in the house — as those who hold a degree or two.

This brings me to another news report made on Wednesday.

The Biden Administration announced that $10,000, and in some cases $20,000, will be given to those carrying debts from student loans.

This, the president said, is to reduce their burden and free them from financial worry and distress.

Geez. How on any level could this be fair? I mean, you are not forced to attend college.

It is a choice, just like it’s a choice to buckle down and study while you are at college, or party all night.

This then makes me question — because how would the government know — would the money given out also go to help pay back loans for students who had to do a fifth or sixth year to get their diplomas because they decided to have a bit more fun than others?

Another thought: It does seem like handing out thousands of dollars to offset college loan debt seems a bit discriminatory. That is, discriminatory against those who held to their financial commitments and eked out monthly payments until their debts were finally paid off.

It also seems unjust to those who did not attend college and maybe opted to learn a trade.

In my opinion, if the president is concerned for folks stressing over debt, what about those who have credit card debt weighing them down or high mortgage payments or car notes?

Certainly, without a shadow of a doubt, a little 10-to-20-thousand-dollar bump could quell some of those financial worries and distresses.

This decision the president has made just stinks, and I am quite sure it is one not even a plumber could fix.