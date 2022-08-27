Morgan’s 5 touchdown passes send Tallulah Academy past Franklin

Dee Morgan showed why he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the MAIS eight-man division, and Tallulah Academy why it might be one of the best teams.

Morgan, Tallulah Academy’s senior quarterback, completed 11 of 14 passes for 262 yards and five touchdowns as the Trojans steamrolled Franklin Academy 52-22 on Friday.

Morgan, who was a preseason All-MAIS selection, threw his touchdowns to four different receivers. Landry Tweedle caught two, a 75-yarder in the second quarter and a 5-yarder in the third, and finished with five receptions for 139 yards.

Brayson Morson, Wyatt Bedgood and Hayes Hopkins also had touchdown receptions.

Tallulah (2-0) only led 24-16 at halftime, and then scored four touchdowns in the third quarter. Morgan threw touchdown passes of 18 yards to Morson, 5 yards to Tweedle, and 47 yards to Hopkins. Morgan also ran and passed for a pair of two-point conversions, the second of which put the Trojans ahead 52-16.

Bedgood finished the game with 125 total yards — 87 rushing and 38 receiving — and scored two touchdowns. Morson had 70 rushing yards and 38 receiving, and three total touchdowns. Morson had touchdown runs of 25 and 10 yards in addition to his 18-yard TD reception.

Tallulah will go back on the road next Friday, Sept. 2, to play at Riverdale. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.