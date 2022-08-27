Old Post Files: Aug. 27, 1922-2022

Published 8:00 am Saturday, August 27, 2022

By Staff Reports

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1922

Vicksburg beats Clarksdale, 5-2. Mrs. Margie Lawrence Goodrum resumes her music classes. • St. Aloysius opens with an enrollment of 251. • Wilhelmina Berdon and Miss Marshall return from a visit in Greenville. • Edna and Ellen Helgason go to Taylorsville, Ill., on a visit. • K.D. Wells and family are home from Canada. • Marshall Alexander will again be doorman at the Marshall Theater.

90 years ago: 1932

Franklin Bolls and George Rector return to the University of Virginia. • The home of W.F. Smith is destroyed by fire. • “Horse Feathers,” with the four Marx brothers, is showing at the Saenger Theater. • Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Covington leave for a visit to relatives in Ripley.

 

80 years ago: 1942

B.L. Pittman, former resident, dies in Jackson. • Sgt. Raiford Marsalis arrives in Hawaii according to word received here. • James O. Eastland will speak here in the interest of his candidacy for the U.S. Senate. • Dr. Clarence Webb of Shreveport, district governor of Rotary, speaks to the local club.

 

70 years ago: 1952

Caroline Compton of Vicksburg and Cornelia Kell of Tallulah are visiting friends in Covington, La. • Randolph Scott stars in “China Sky” at the Strand Theater. • The Tallulah State Bank observes its 50th anniversary.

 

60 years ago: 1962

Josephine McCrone is here from the University of Texas visiting her mother. • Mr. and Mrs. George Kozan announce the birth of a son on Aug. 31. • Mrs. Myrtle Grimshell of Mayersville passes away.

 

50 years ago: 1972

The City Beautification Commission is appointed by the Mayor and Alderman to plan and carry out cleanliness, orderliness and beauty. • Melissa Carol McHan celebrates her third birthday. • The Rev. Samuel Messina, assistant pastor of St. Michael’s Parish, is transferred to St. Theresa Parish at Chatawa.

 

40 years ago: 1982

Mrs. Helen S. Callaway dies. • Kenneth Massey of Vicksburg arrives at Mercy Regional Medical Center via helicopter after being injured while working on an offshore drill rig near Lafayette, La. • Mrs. Viola Bush, a member of Wayside Apostolic Church of Christ of Deliverance, dies.

 

30 years ago: 1992

Vicksburg’s newest fire station opens on U.S. 61 South. • Dr. John Robert Ford, a physician at Street Clinic, has filed to run for a seat on the school board. • E.H. “Bozo” Randall dies at 82.

 

20 years ago: 2002

Danielle Deel, 6, and Zach Thorne, 7, man a lemonade stand in Openwood Plantation. • Roxanne Ditto, 14, is first runner-up in the Miss Mississippi American Junior Teen Pageant. • Fire damages a home on Roberts Street in Kings.

 

10 years ago: 2012

Warren County’s first confirmed case of the West Nile virus since 2007. • Vicksburg and Warren County were battening down hatches today in anticipation of Isaac dumping up to 10 inches of rain on the area Wednesday and Thursday. • Warren Central runner, K.K. McCarley, finished first overall in the girls Vicksburg Warren Cross Country Invitational in Bovina.

