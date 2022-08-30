Mrs. Ruth Dell Miller passed away on August 25, 2022, at Merit Health River Region at the age of 89.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Greater Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Walter Weathersby officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1 until 6 p.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.