Supper on the ‘Sip tickets to go on sale Thursday, Sept. 1

The United Way of West Central Mississippi’s most popular fundraiser is back, and ticket sales begin Thursday, Sept. 1.

Supper on the ‘Sip returns at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As in past years, guests will have the opportunity to stroll along the Old Mississippi River Bridge, sample selections from local restaurants and enjoy live music at various stages along the way.

UWWCM Director of Marketing and Resource Development Elizabeth Seratt said this year’s event will also feature a professional photographer and an on-site local artist who will paint scenes from the evening.

Tickets are $40 each. Seratt said 26 restaurants and caterers are confirmed for the event. Those interested in purchasing tickets to the event can do so beginning Thursday, Sept. 1 through the Eventbrite link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dine-and-stroll-the-old-mississippi-bridge-supper-on-the-sip-2022-tickets-385795062417.

Sponsorship opportunities for the event are still available. Sponsorship tiers can be viewed at unitedwayvicksburg.org/sponsor-the-sip.

For more information, visit uwwcm.com/sip or call 601-636-1733.