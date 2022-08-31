Funeral services for Arthur Lamark Powell are to be held on Friday, September 2 in the Vicksburg City Auditorium at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Trollars Moore officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 1 in the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside the building.

Arthur Lamark Powell, a Vicksburg resident, passed away on Thursday, August 25 in his home surrounded by friends and family following a lengthy illness. He was a retired teacher and musician having worked at Michel’s Records Shop, a teachers’ assistant member of Travis Chapel A.M. E. Church and an honorary member of Jackson St. M. B. Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Mable Powell Sr.; his brothers, Harry L. Powell and Lawrence L. Powell.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Powell of Vicksburg; his daughter, Taylor Amaris Powell of Vicksburg; his sister, Earlene Murray of Vicksburg, MS; and two grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.